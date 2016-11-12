This game is an attempt to capture how I felt and how those around me felt after the results of the 2016 election. I was inspired by kcgreen's legendary comic.

The music was composed by the always dope Felix--see his stuff on soundcloud

Thank you all for your donations! The money will be used to keep me making these sorts of things.

Press:
https://killscreen.com/articles/fine-game-post-election-results-america/
https://www.rockpapershotgun.com/2016/11/15/best-free-games-of-the-week-38/
https://www.freegameplanet.com/this-is-fine-browser-game/

Tweet @smashynick your thoughts.
Thank you :)

More information

Published65 days ago
StatusReleased
PlatformsHTML5
Rating
(58)
AuthorNick Kaman
GenreRole Playing
TagsExperimental, Pixel Art, Post-apocalyptic
Player countSingleplayer

Comments

Log in with your itch.io account to leave a comment.

Angry4 days ago

This was so fucking adorable

Reply
JasonEe126 days ago

This is fine.

Reply
SladeJT13 days ago

This is fine. No, really. It's cute.

Reply
cinnamon.glitch47 days ago

MADE ME CRY JUST A BIT

Reply
Dots Salchow48 days ago

That was really adorable. (^w^)

Reply
ShellaEmpress52 days ago

Beautiful :)

Reply
koalactopus53 days ago

awwwwwwwwwwww :3 i loved it. Thank you. I got the warm fuzzies.

Reply
Katie54 days ago

This is really sweet. Thank you.

Reply
Lazorcat54 days ago

Reply
saturdaymorning55 days ago (Edited 1 time)

This is nice

Reply
Skydjinn59 days ago (Edited 1 time)

Found your game just today, thought it was neat, and wanted to do something with it. So I did.


This is fine.

Reply
Nick Kaman59 days ago

This is very cool! Appreciate it. I like the insights that scroll along the top haha

Reply
Skydjinn59 days ago

Glad you enjoyed it. My brain tends to be way faster than my mouth, so it's actually a habit of mine to add in stuff like that during editing. Things unsaid, after thoughts, all that fun stuff. (Plus, I just like messing around with edits.)

Thanks for making the game. I like the smaller works like this, especially when they have either a cool mechanic or a message to deliver, as this one seemed to.

Reply
Gordon3man60 days ago

I really didnt expect what i saw when it zoomed out the last time.

Reply
trilly61 days ago

This is the most adorable freaking thing I've seen all week. :3

Reply
minimihai62 days ago

I mean, I support Trump, but I give credit where is due
congrats on this mini-game

Reply
violinpooks63 days ago

Wonderful game. Captures all the feelings of a disappointing week, in a sweet and tender way. Good job Nicky.

Reply
MrWolf64 days ago

it's beautiful

Reply
Restless65 days ago

I love this

Reply
Sinz65 days ago

Very captivating piece of work :)

Reply
AlphaBetaGamer65 days ago

Thank you so much for making this. It's a beautiful, heartwarming ray of sunlight in a very dark week.

Reply
regisRquoi65 days ago (Edited 1 time)

Pretty cool narrative game :3
Not just a re-use of the comic, good that you used some original ideas, good adaptation ! :)

would have loved having some (useless) impact on the environement and friends with the extinguisher though :P

Reply
Nick Kaman65 days ago

Appreciate the feedback!

Yeah there's less interaction in this game than I'd hoped, maybe something to polish up in the future

Reply