This game is an attempt to capture how I felt and how those around me felt after the results of the 2016 election. I was inspired by kcgreen's legendary comic.
The music was composed by the always dope Felix--see his stuff on soundcloud
Thank you all for your donations! The money will be used to keep me making these sorts of things.
Press:
https://killscreen.com/articles/fine-game-post-election-results-america/
https://www.rockpapershotgun.com/2016/11/15/best-free-games-of-the-week-38/
https://www.freegameplanet.com/this-is-fine-browser-game/
Thank you :)
|Published
|65 days ago
|Status
|Released
|Platforms
|HTML5
|Rating
|Author
|Nick Kaman
|Genre
|Role Playing
|Tags
|Experimental, Pixel Art, Post-apocalyptic
|Player count
|Singleplayer
Comments
This was so fucking adorable
This is fine.
This is fine. No, really. It's cute.
MADE ME CRY JUST A BIT
That was really adorable. (^w^)
Beautiful :)
awwwwwwwwwwww :3 i loved it. Thank you. I got the warm fuzzies.
This is really sweet. Thank you.
♥
This is nice
Found your game just today, thought it was neat, and wanted to do something with it. So I did.
This is fine.
This is very cool! Appreciate it. I like the insights that scroll along the top haha
Glad you enjoyed it. My brain tends to be way faster than my mouth, so it's actually a habit of mine to add in stuff like that during editing. Things unsaid, after thoughts, all that fun stuff. (Plus, I just like messing around with edits.)
Thanks for making the game. I like the smaller works like this, especially when they have either a cool mechanic or a message to deliver, as this one seemed to.
I really didnt expect what i saw when it zoomed out the last time.
This is the most adorable freaking thing I've seen all week. :3
I mean, I support Trump, but I give credit where is due
congrats on this mini-game
Wonderful game. Captures all the feelings of a disappointing week, in a sweet and tender way. Good job Nicky.
it's beautiful
I love this
Very captivating piece of work :)
Thank you so much for making this. It's a beautiful, heartwarming ray of sunlight in a very dark week.
Pretty cool narrative game :3
Not just a re-use of the comic, good that you used some original ideas, good adaptation ! :)
would have loved having some (useless) impact on the environement and friends with the extinguisher though :P
Appreciate the feedback!
Yeah there's less interaction in this game than I'd hoped, maybe something to polish up in the future